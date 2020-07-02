1325 S PORTOFINO DRIVE

Amenities

Swim in the Surf at the Siesta Key Beach, #1 coveted beach in the US. This meticulously maintained and newly custom renovated 2 bdrm 2 bath. 1139 SF Sarasota condo, would fulfill expectations of the most discerning tenant. This home features a master suite with a king-size bed, fully stocked linen closet, and a custom built-out walk-in closet; the master bath includes a dual vanity, plenty of cabinet space, and a walk-in shower. Via solid double wood doors, the master bedroom opens up to an impressive great room with built-in wall unit that holds a 3D flat-screen television, shelving/drawers, and a surround sound entertainment center. A virtual metal inset fireplace, wide plank dark mahogany wood floors, tall sliding doors open to a screened and tastefully furnished balcony, overlooking the gulf, channel, boat slip, and the city lights of Sarasota. A granite café-bar eating area, separates the great room from the gourmet kitchen, with every gadget and cooking/eating-ware, at your disposal. A serene second bedroom includes a desk, full bed, and flat-screen television, with a full bathroom just around the corner. An incredible location just across the street from the Siesta Key Beach, minutes from downtown in a well-managed building featuring common area private rooms, pool table, heated pool/spa and an indoor assigned parking space. Enjoy the true Florida lifestyle while watching the sunset from your balcony.