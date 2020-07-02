All apartments in Siesta Key
1325 S PORTOFINO DRIVE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

1325 S PORTOFINO DRIVE

1325 South Portofino Drive · (941) 724-3448
Location

1325 South Portofino Drive, Siesta Key, FL 34242

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 407 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1139 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
Swim in the Surf at the Siesta Key Beach, #1 coveted beach in the US. This meticulously maintained and newly custom renovated 2 bdrm 2 bath. 1139 SF Sarasota condo, would fulfill expectations of the most discerning tenant. This home features a master suite with a king-size bed, fully stocked linen closet, and a custom built-out walk-in closet; the master bath includes a dual vanity, plenty of cabinet space, and a walk-in shower. Via solid double wood doors, the master bedroom opens up to an impressive great room with built-in wall unit that holds a 3D flat-screen television, shelving/drawers, and a surround sound entertainment center. A virtual metal inset fireplace, wide plank dark mahogany wood floors, tall sliding doors open to a screened and tastefully furnished balcony, overlooking the gulf, channel, boat slip, and the city lights of Sarasota. A granite café-bar eating area, separates the great room from the gourmet kitchen, with every gadget and cooking/eating-ware, at your disposal. A serene second bedroom includes a desk, full bed, and flat-screen television, with a full bathroom just around the corner. An incredible location just across the street from the Siesta Key Beach, minutes from downtown in a well-managed building featuring common area private rooms, pool table, heated pool/spa and an indoor assigned parking space. Enjoy the true Florida lifestyle while watching the sunset from your balcony.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 S PORTOFINO DRIVE have any available units?
1325 S PORTOFINO DRIVE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1325 S PORTOFINO DRIVE have?
Some of 1325 S PORTOFINO DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 S PORTOFINO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1325 S PORTOFINO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 S PORTOFINO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1325 S PORTOFINO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Siesta Key.
Does 1325 S PORTOFINO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1325 S PORTOFINO DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1325 S PORTOFINO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 S PORTOFINO DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 S PORTOFINO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1325 S PORTOFINO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1325 S PORTOFINO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1325 S PORTOFINO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 S PORTOFINO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1325 S PORTOFINO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1325 S PORTOFINO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1325 S PORTOFINO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
