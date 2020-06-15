All apartments in Siesta Key
117 Pass Key Rd., Bldg A, Unit #117

117 Pass Key Rd · (941) 328-8999
Location

117 Pass Key Rd, Siesta Key, FL 34242

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 117 Pass Key Rd., Bldg A, Unit #117 · Avail. Jul 6

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
117 Pass Key Rd., Bldg A, Unit #117 Available 07/06/20 Annual, turnkey furnished/short term or seasonal- 1 bedroom condo on Siesta Key with community beach!! - Annual, turnkey furnished/ short term or seasaon condo on Siesta Key, a magical place. This ground floor one bedroom condo is in desirable Sandy Cove III. Adorable, well furnished with open living/dining area has two sets of sliding glass doors which flood this unit with natural light. The sliders lead to a walled private courtyard. There is another private seating area that can be accessed from the kitchen or the master bedroom, where you are steps to the pool, shared only by other residents of Sandy Cove III. The kitchen is new with solid wooden cabinetry topped with slab granite countertop and complimented with stainless steel appliances. An interior laundry has been added to this unit. A two minute walk will bring you to your private beach on the Gulf, with a large fishing pier and seating area. You'll pass by your kayak storage area as well as the old Florida style club house. You will also be walking distance to shops and restaurants in Siesta Village and minutes to Siesta Key Beach. One car designated parking comes with this unit. High Season (Dec thru April) is $3500/month, off season $2200/month. Call today to secure your place in the sun!

(RLNE5086462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Pass Key Rd., Bldg A, Unit #117 have any available units?
117 Pass Key Rd., Bldg A, Unit #117 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 117 Pass Key Rd., Bldg A, Unit #117 have?
Some of 117 Pass Key Rd., Bldg A, Unit #117's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Pass Key Rd., Bldg A, Unit #117 currently offering any rent specials?
117 Pass Key Rd., Bldg A, Unit #117 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Pass Key Rd., Bldg A, Unit #117 pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 Pass Key Rd., Bldg A, Unit #117 is pet friendly.
Does 117 Pass Key Rd., Bldg A, Unit #117 offer parking?
Yes, 117 Pass Key Rd., Bldg A, Unit #117 does offer parking.
Does 117 Pass Key Rd., Bldg A, Unit #117 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Pass Key Rd., Bldg A, Unit #117 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Pass Key Rd., Bldg A, Unit #117 have a pool?
Yes, 117 Pass Key Rd., Bldg A, Unit #117 has a pool.
Does 117 Pass Key Rd., Bldg A, Unit #117 have accessible units?
No, 117 Pass Key Rd., Bldg A, Unit #117 does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Pass Key Rd., Bldg A, Unit #117 have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Pass Key Rd., Bldg A, Unit #117 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Pass Key Rd., Bldg A, Unit #117 have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Pass Key Rd., Bldg A, Unit #117 does not have units with air conditioning.
