117 Pass Key Rd., Bldg A, Unit #117 Available 07/06/20 Annual, turnkey furnished/short term or seasonal- 1 bedroom condo on Siesta Key with community beach!! - Annual, turnkey furnished/ short term or seasaon condo on Siesta Key, a magical place. This ground floor one bedroom condo is in desirable Sandy Cove III. Adorable, well furnished with open living/dining area has two sets of sliding glass doors which flood this unit with natural light. The sliders lead to a walled private courtyard. There is another private seating area that can be accessed from the kitchen or the master bedroom, where you are steps to the pool, shared only by other residents of Sandy Cove III. The kitchen is new with solid wooden cabinetry topped with slab granite countertop and complimented with stainless steel appliances. An interior laundry has been added to this unit. A two minute walk will bring you to your private beach on the Gulf, with a large fishing pier and seating area. You'll pass by your kayak storage area as well as the old Florida style club house. You will also be walking distance to shops and restaurants in Siesta Village and minutes to Siesta Key Beach. One car designated parking comes with this unit. High Season (Dec thru April) is $3500/month, off season $2200/month. Call today to secure your place in the sun!



