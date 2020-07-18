All apartments in Seminole
Find more places like 8080 112TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole, FL
/
8080 112TH STREET
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

8080 112TH STREET

8080 112th Street North · (727) 482-8194
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seminole
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8080 112th Street North, Seminole, FL 33772

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 628 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
pool table
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
pool table
shuffle board
Seminole Gardens! This is a rare opportunity to live in this beautiful 55+ community. Great Seminole Location next to NEW SEMINOLE CITY CENTER! Minutes to the beautiful gulf beaches as well as easy access to Publix, Dollar Tree, Einstein Bagels and so much more! The unit has brand new carpet, a huge lanai, nice size living room, and a closet that goes on for days! You really can have it all! Please call us today to see this home. Right by the elevator for easy access. No one below you either. Yes it keeps getting better and better! A fantastic clubhouse, pool, shuffleboard, pool tables and a fitness center LIFE IS GOOD! This is a no smoking and no pet building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8080 112TH STREET have any available units?
8080 112TH STREET has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8080 112TH STREET have?
Some of 8080 112TH STREET's amenities include gym, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8080 112TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8080 112TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8080 112TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8080 112TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole.
Does 8080 112TH STREET offer parking?
No, 8080 112TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 8080 112TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8080 112TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8080 112TH STREET have a pool?
Yes, 8080 112TH STREET has a pool.
Does 8080 112TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 8080 112TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8080 112TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 8080 112TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8080 112TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 8080 112TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8080 112TH STREET?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way
Seminole, FL 33772
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard
Seminole, FL 33776

Similar Pages

Seminole 1 BedroomsSeminole 2 Bedrooms
Seminole Apartments with Washer-DryersSeminole Dog Friendly Apartments
Seminole Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FL
Odessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity