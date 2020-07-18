8080 112TH STREET

Amenities

Seminole Gardens! This is a rare opportunity to live in this beautiful 55+ community. Great Seminole Location next to NEW SEMINOLE CITY CENTER! Minutes to the beautiful gulf beaches as well as easy access to Publix, Dollar Tree, Einstein Bagels and so much more! The unit has brand new carpet, a huge lanai, nice size living room, and a closet that goes on for days! You really can have it all! Please call us today to see this home. Right by the elevator for easy access. No one below you either. Yes it keeps getting better and better! A fantastic clubhouse, pool, shuffleboard, pool tables and a fitness center LIFE IS GOOD! This is a no smoking and no pet building.