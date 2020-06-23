6205 SHORELINE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub internet access

REDUCED-TURNKEY WITH LOVELY WATER VIEW-AVAILABLE NOW THRU DECEMBER. LARGE BALCONY-2 BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATHS- TASTEFULLY FURNISHED WITH LEATHER SOFA'S AND WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING- WATER-SEWER-TRASH-CABLE-INTERNET INCL-Located in Beautiful Gated Waterfront Community of Shores of Long Bayou -Just bring your clothing and toothbrush! Sorry no pets.Located in Beautiful Gated Community of Shores of Long Bayou -Beautifully furnished and turnkey- just bring your clothing and toothbrush! New wide plank wood laminate flooring in living room and both bedrooms and tile in the light and bright kitchen. The Master Bedroom is over-sized, and the renovated Master Bath is outfitted with his-and-her walk-in closets and vanities; and a stunning quartz and ceramic tile frame-less shower. The vinyl screened enclosed lanai opens to a private 30-foot balcony that offers a tranquil view of a beautiful pond and the community swimming pool. Long Bayou is situated on 77 acres of sprawling waterfront. Amenities galore include: Gated waterfront community with a nature walking trail; a clubhouse and fitness center; heated pool and spa; and a recreation room. This sought-after community is located just minutes from Gulf beaches, restaurants and shopping—including the new Seminole Mall.-Hurry this beauty will not last! Sorry No Pets.