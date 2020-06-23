All apartments in Seminole
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:26 AM

6205 SHORELINE DRIVE

6205 Shoreline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6205 Shoreline Drive, Seminole, FL 33708
South Pinellas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
REDUCED-TURNKEY WITH LOVELY WATER VIEW-AVAILABLE NOW THRU DECEMBER. LARGE BALCONY-2 BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATHS- TASTEFULLY FURNISHED WITH LEATHER SOFA'S AND WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING- WATER-SEWER-TRASH-CABLE-INTERNET INCL-Located in Beautiful Gated Waterfront Community of Shores of Long Bayou -Just bring your clothing and toothbrush! Sorry no pets.Located in Beautiful Gated Community of Shores of Long Bayou -Beautifully furnished and turnkey- just bring your clothing and toothbrush! New wide plank wood laminate flooring in living room and both bedrooms and tile in the light and bright kitchen. The Master Bedroom is over-sized, and the renovated Master Bath is outfitted with his-and-her walk-in closets and vanities; and a stunning quartz and ceramic tile frame-less shower. The vinyl screened enclosed lanai opens to a private 30-foot balcony that offers a tranquil view of a beautiful pond and the community swimming pool. Long Bayou is situated on 77 acres of sprawling waterfront. Amenities galore include: Gated waterfront community with a nature walking trail; a clubhouse and fitness center; heated pool and spa; and a recreation room. This sought-after community is located just minutes from Gulf beaches, restaurants and shopping—including the new Seminole Mall.-Hurry this beauty will not last! Sorry No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6205 SHORELINE DRIVE have any available units?
6205 SHORELINE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole, FL.
What amenities does 6205 SHORELINE DRIVE have?
Some of 6205 SHORELINE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6205 SHORELINE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6205 SHORELINE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6205 SHORELINE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6205 SHORELINE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole.
Does 6205 SHORELINE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6205 SHORELINE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6205 SHORELINE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6205 SHORELINE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6205 SHORELINE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6205 SHORELINE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6205 SHORELINE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6205 SHORELINE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6205 SHORELINE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6205 SHORELINE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6205 SHORELINE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6205 SHORELINE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
