11043 100th Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e3f5533087 ---- Available now for a move-in within 30 days One story home with backyard, great for entertaining Three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms, split floor plan Master bathroom totally renovated and upgraded Bright kitchen with window that over looks the well-manicured backyard Washer/dryer included Lawn care included in monthly rent Auto delivery of high efficiency AC filters every three months for additional $10/month Two dogs up to 100 lbs with pet app screening fee of $25, minimum $300 additional deposit for doga and $25/mo per dog. Current shot records, photo, animal license and renter\'s insurance for dogs. No aggressive dogs or aggressive breeds. $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises