Home
/
Seminole, FL
/
11043 100th Ave
Last updated September 4 2019 at 4:25 PM

11043 100th Ave

11043 100th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11043 100th Avenue, Seminole, FL 33772

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e3f5533087 ---- Available now for a move-in within 30 days One story home with backyard, great for entertaining Three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms, split floor plan Master bathroom totally renovated and upgraded Bright kitchen with window that over looks the well-manicured backyard Washer/dryer included Lawn care included in monthly rent Auto delivery of high efficiency AC filters every three months for additional $10/month Two dogs up to 100 lbs with pet app screening fee of $25, minimum $300 additional deposit for doga and $25/mo per dog. Current shot records, photo, animal license and renter\'s insurance for dogs. No aggressive dogs or aggressive breeds. $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11043 100th Ave have any available units?
11043 100th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole, FL.
What amenities does 11043 100th Ave have?
Some of 11043 100th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11043 100th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11043 100th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11043 100th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11043 100th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11043 100th Ave offer parking?
No, 11043 100th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 11043 100th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11043 100th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11043 100th Ave have a pool?
No, 11043 100th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11043 100th Ave have accessible units?
No, 11043 100th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11043 100th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11043 100th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11043 100th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11043 100th Ave has units with air conditioning.

