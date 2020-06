Amenities

Storage Unit in Central Location - Property Id: 294115



This Storage Unit is Perfect for storing things for sale or anything you cannot fit into your home. It has an Overhead Door & a Back Door for Access to the Unit. The Tenant is Responsible for Electric, but it does have an Electric Meter.



The Rent is $325 + 7% Tax = $347.75 Per Month and the Security Deposit is $445, which Includes a Deposit for the Unit/Bathroom/Gate Keys.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294115

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5833095)