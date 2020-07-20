Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool

963 Helmsley Ct #201 Available 04/07/20 LOVELY 2 Bed 2 Bath Unit For Rent in Lake Mary, FL! - Welcome home to the LOVELY community of Lake Mary, FL. You will feel right at home the moment you step in to the SPACIOUS living area. Kitchen features ample amount of cabinetry, counter space and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. Step upstairs to the loft, overlooking the downstairs living space. Master suite upstairs is SPACIOUS. Lots of natural light throughout. Prime parking spot. Spend your weekends and evenings relaxing at community pool and clubhouse.



Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Lake Mary Elementary School, Greenwood Lakes Middle School and Lake Mary High School. $75.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE April 7!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



(RLNE4930901)