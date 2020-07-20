All apartments in Seminole County
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

963 Helmsley Ct #201

963 Helmsley Court · No Longer Available
Location

963 Helmsley Court, Seminole County, FL 32746

Amenities

963 Helmsley Ct #201 Available 04/07/20 LOVELY 2 Bed 2 Bath Unit For Rent in Lake Mary, FL! - Welcome home to the LOVELY community of Lake Mary, FL. You will feel right at home the moment you step in to the SPACIOUS living area. Kitchen features ample amount of cabinetry, counter space and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. Step upstairs to the loft, overlooking the downstairs living space. Master suite upstairs is SPACIOUS. Lots of natural light throughout. Prime parking spot. Spend your weekends and evenings relaxing at community pool and clubhouse.

Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Lake Mary Elementary School, Greenwood Lakes Middle School and Lake Mary High School. $75.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE April 7!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE4930901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 963 Helmsley Ct #201 have any available units?
963 Helmsley Ct #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 963 Helmsley Ct #201 have?
Some of 963 Helmsley Ct #201's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 963 Helmsley Ct #201 currently offering any rent specials?
963 Helmsley Ct #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 963 Helmsley Ct #201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 963 Helmsley Ct #201 is pet friendly.
Does 963 Helmsley Ct #201 offer parking?
Yes, 963 Helmsley Ct #201 offers parking.
Does 963 Helmsley Ct #201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 963 Helmsley Ct #201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 963 Helmsley Ct #201 have a pool?
Yes, 963 Helmsley Ct #201 has a pool.
Does 963 Helmsley Ct #201 have accessible units?
No, 963 Helmsley Ct #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 963 Helmsley Ct #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 963 Helmsley Ct #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 963 Helmsley Ct #201 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 963 Helmsley Ct #201 has units with air conditioning.
