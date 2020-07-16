943 Bakewell Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly pool

Beautiful freshly painted 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the heart of Lake Mary. Lake Mary has been named in the top 100 places to live in the US because of the abundance of green areas and overall quality of life. This condo is perfect because of it's proximity to employment centers, entertainment venues, the new Top Golf, restaurants, shopping, hike/bike trails, parks and so much more. The community boasts a control access pool, luscious green areas and easy commute to surrounding areas. The condo features a beautiful tiled kitchen, newer appliances, breakfast counter and small pantry. The living room / dining room combo lead out to a wonderful outdoor patio area and has a laundry closet with a full size washer/dryer! Very spacious bedrooms, both bedrooms have en suite bathrooms and tubs, you will run home to this great condo. Rent includes water, garbage, sewer and a portion of the total monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your door, this will save you 5-15% on your energy bill and help ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



In an effort to maintain a quiet and pleasurable living environment for all our residents, we take great care in abiding by our screening criteria. All residents over the age of 18 who will be residing at the home must apply and the application fee is $75.00 per adult. We love our fur babies and this condo is pet friendly, max 1 pet under 25#, please inquire about our pet process. Renters insurance is required.



We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.