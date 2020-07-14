All apartments in Seminole County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:14 PM

7590 Brightwater Pl

7590 Brightwater Place · (561) 706-3757
Location

7590 Brightwater Place, Seminole County, FL 32765

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 beds, 4.5 baths, $3500 · Avail. Aug 5

$3,500

6 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3783 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 6 Bed/4.5 bath lake pool home in Oviedo - Property Id: 140099

Conveniently located in one of central FL's most desirable areas. Gated community, surrounded with beautiful conservation and recreational areas, minutes away from 417.

On the 1st floor enjoy a formal dining and living room, family room, a chef's dream kitchen with tall cabinets, large center island, walk-in pantry and a laundry room with its own walk in closet. There is also a bedroom with a full bath, and a separate guest bath. 1st floor is adorned with ceramic tile and nice finishes.

In the back, you will enjoy a view to the lake, a screened in heated pool and SPA with remote; complete with LED lights and built in speakers to enjoy your weekends. Outside the patio there is a spacious back yard as well.

On the 2nd floor you will enjoy an open loft/game room overviewing the lake. Also a luxury master bed complete with 2 walk in closets, 2 vanities, large bath tub and a walking shower. Across the hall, you will find the remaining 4 beds and 2 full baths.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/140099
Property Id 140099

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5921697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

