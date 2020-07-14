7590 Brightwater Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room on-site laundry pool hot tub

Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 6 Bed/4.5 bath lake pool home in Oviedo - Property Id: 140099



Conveniently located in one of central FL's most desirable areas. Gated community, surrounded with beautiful conservation and recreational areas, minutes away from 417.



On the 1st floor enjoy a formal dining and living room, family room, a chef's dream kitchen with tall cabinets, large center island, walk-in pantry and a laundry room with its own walk in closet. There is also a bedroom with a full bath, and a separate guest bath. 1st floor is adorned with ceramic tile and nice finishes.



In the back, you will enjoy a view to the lake, a screened in heated pool and SPA with remote; complete with LED lights and built in speakers to enjoy your weekends. Outside the patio there is a spacious back yard as well.



On the 2nd floor you will enjoy an open loft/game room overviewing the lake. Also a luxury master bed complete with 2 walk in closets, 2 vanities, large bath tub and a walking shower. Across the hall, you will find the remaining 4 beds and 2 full baths.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/140099

Property Id 140099



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5921697)