Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated pool basketball court

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

5858 Shale Court Available 08/14/20 Spacious 2/2 Modern Duplex Located in the Aloma Park Community - Winter Park - Spacious 2/2 Modern Duplex Located in the Aloma Park Community - Winter Park will be Available 8/14/20! The Aloma Park community offers residents a community pool, clubhouse, tennis and basketball court. The over-sized combination living/dining area overlooks the kitchen with breakfast bar, double sinks, all appliances, updated back splash, lots of counter and cabinet space and pantry. The enclosed Florida room at the rear stretches the length of the property with lots of room in the fenced backyard. Laundry area located in the garage, washer and dryer hookups only. Storage area in the backyard does not convey. One small pet will be considered.



(RLNE2087395)