Seminole County, FL
5858 Shale Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

5858 Shale Court

5858 Shale Court · (407) 855-0331
Location

5858 Shale Court, Seminole County, FL 32792

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5858 Shale Court · Avail. Aug 14

$1,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
5858 Shale Court Available 08/14/20 Spacious 2/2 Modern Duplex Located in the Aloma Park Community - Winter Park - Spacious 2/2 Modern Duplex Located in the Aloma Park Community - Winter Park will be Available 8/14/20! The Aloma Park community offers residents a community pool, clubhouse, tennis and basketball court. The over-sized combination living/dining area overlooks the kitchen with breakfast bar, double sinks, all appliances, updated back splash, lots of counter and cabinet space and pantry. The enclosed Florida room at the rear stretches the length of the property with lots of room in the fenced backyard. Laundry area located in the garage, washer and dryer hookups only. Storage area in the backyard does not convey. One small pet will be considered.

(RLNE2087395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5858 Shale Court have any available units?
5858 Shale Court has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5858 Shale Court have?
Some of 5858 Shale Court's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5858 Shale Court currently offering any rent specials?
5858 Shale Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5858 Shale Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5858 Shale Court is pet friendly.
Does 5858 Shale Court offer parking?
Yes, 5858 Shale Court offers parking.
Does 5858 Shale Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5858 Shale Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5858 Shale Court have a pool?
Yes, 5858 Shale Court has a pool.
Does 5858 Shale Court have accessible units?
No, 5858 Shale Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5858 Shale Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5858 Shale Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5858 Shale Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5858 Shale Court does not have units with air conditioning.
