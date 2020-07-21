5778 FULHAM PLACE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly built 2017 large single-story cul-de-sac home for rent with plenty of builder updates in Markham Square Community. Located in the desirable Heathrow area, Markham Square is conveniently located 5 minutes from world-class shopping at Colonial Town Park at Heathrow. Spacious family, kitchen with granite counter tops, cafe rooms flow together, with a large kitchen island providing plenty of counter space for eating and entertaining. A sliding glass door from the family room opens up to a large lanai perfect for summer cook outs and winter grilling. A French door entry provides access to your luxurious Master Suite, and includes a huge walk in closet, dual vanities, large shower and garden tub. If recreation is what you seek, the Seminole Wekiva Trail is right around the corner and will provide you with 14 miles of paved trails perfect for hikers, cyclist, dog walkers and runners. The backyard overlooking the lush green conservation is a great place with lots of privacy for relaxing and spending time with friends and family.