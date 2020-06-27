5188 HAWKSTONE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Come see this beautiful townhouse located in Dunwoody Commons. Beautifully updated, 3 bedrooms located upstairs. Double sinks in master bathroom, large master. Fully tiled downstairs with kitchen open to family room. Granite counter tops, new appliances. No rear neighbors. Relax on the porch drinking your coffee, over looking the pond. Dunwoody is centrally located, jump on I-4 in minutes, the new Wekiva Parkway, 417 all within minutes. Close to shopping, restaurants and so much more. Come and see this one, it won't last long!