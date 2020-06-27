All apartments in Seminole County
5188 HAWKSTONE DRIVE
5188 HAWKSTONE DRIVE

5188 Hawkstone Drive · No Longer Available
5188 Hawkstone Drive, Seminole County, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Come see this beautiful townhouse located in Dunwoody Commons. Beautifully updated, 3 bedrooms located upstairs. Double sinks in master bathroom, large master. Fully tiled downstairs with kitchen open to family room. Granite counter tops, new appliances. No rear neighbors. Relax on the porch drinking your coffee, over looking the pond. Dunwoody is centrally located, jump on I-4 in minutes, the new Wekiva Parkway, 417 all within minutes. Close to shopping, restaurants and so much more. Come and see this one, it won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5188 HAWKSTONE DRIVE have any available units?
5188 HAWKSTONE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 5188 HAWKSTONE DRIVE have?
Some of 5188 HAWKSTONE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5188 HAWKSTONE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5188 HAWKSTONE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5188 HAWKSTONE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5188 HAWKSTONE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 5188 HAWKSTONE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5188 HAWKSTONE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5188 HAWKSTONE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5188 HAWKSTONE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5188 HAWKSTONE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5188 HAWKSTONE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5188 HAWKSTONE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5188 HAWKSTONE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5188 HAWKSTONE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5188 HAWKSTONE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5188 HAWKSTONE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5188 HAWKSTONE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
