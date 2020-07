Amenities

Back to the market . Three bedrooms two and half bath town house in the desirable Ashford park community. Breathtaking view of the Ponds and pool are few steps away. Upgraded Town house with plenty of kitchen cabinets and laminate flooring in the first floor. Oviedo / seminole county public Schools. Located in the heart of Oviedo walking distance to shopping centers. Close to UCF, Siemens, Malls and major highways.