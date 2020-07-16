3227 Egrets Landing Drive

Amenities

Amazing 4 Bed 2 Bath Gated Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! EGRETS LANDING!!! - Amazing 4 Bed 2 Bath Gated Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the gated community in Egrets Landing! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS formal living area! The kitchen features an ample amount of cabinetry, plenty of counter space and a breakfast bar. Main living area highlights beautiful wood laminate flooring and leads back the the screened in patio. GREAT VIEW!!! Large master suite is complete with full private bath and additional bedrooms share a hall bath. MUST SEE!!! Egrets Landing features a community pool, splash park and community playground. Conveniently located to I-4, SR 417, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Region 2 Elementary School, Millennium Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE APRIL 7TH!!!



(RLNE2977285)