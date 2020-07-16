All apartments in Seminole County
Find more places like 3227 Egrets Landing Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole County, FL
/
3227 Egrets Landing Drive
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:00 AM

3227 Egrets Landing Drive

3227 Egrets Landing Drive · (407) 585-2721
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3227 Egrets Landing Drive, Seminole County, FL 32746

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3227 Egrets Landing Drive · Avail. now

$1,745

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1843 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Amazing 4 Bed 2 Bath Gated Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! EGRETS LANDING!!! - Amazing 4 Bed 2 Bath Gated Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the gated community in Egrets Landing! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS formal living area! The kitchen features an ample amount of cabinetry, plenty of counter space and a breakfast bar. Main living area highlights beautiful wood laminate flooring and leads back the the screened in patio. GREAT VIEW!!! Large master suite is complete with full private bath and additional bedrooms share a hall bath. MUST SEE!!! Egrets Landing features a community pool, splash park and community playground. Conveniently located to I-4, SR 417, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Region 2 Elementary School, Millennium Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE APRIL 7TH!!!

(RLNE2977285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3227 Egrets Landing Drive have any available units?
3227 Egrets Landing Drive has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3227 Egrets Landing Drive have?
Some of 3227 Egrets Landing Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3227 Egrets Landing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3227 Egrets Landing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3227 Egrets Landing Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3227 Egrets Landing Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3227 Egrets Landing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3227 Egrets Landing Drive offers parking.
Does 3227 Egrets Landing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3227 Egrets Landing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3227 Egrets Landing Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3227 Egrets Landing Drive has a pool.
Does 3227 Egrets Landing Drive have accessible units?
No, 3227 Egrets Landing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3227 Egrets Landing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3227 Egrets Landing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3227 Egrets Landing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3227 Egrets Landing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3227 Egrets Landing Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd
Oviedo, FL 32765
Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Canterbury Crossings Apartments
318 Monks Ct
Lake Mary, FL 32746
The Blake
151 Michael Blake Boulevard
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Watervue at Longwood
907 Tidewater Ln
Longwood, FL 32708
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FLApopka, FLDeltona, FL
DeBary, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLGoldenrod, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLUniversity, FLLockhart, FLFairview Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity