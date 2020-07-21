1905 APPLEGATE COVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking hot tub

4br 2ba home with large screened in patio, in GATED COMMUNITY of Brookewood in Casselberry. Located just on the edge of Casselberry/Winter Springs, this home features vaulted ceilings, FORMAL LIVING ROOM and FORMAL DINING ROOM, large kitchen with STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, breakfast bar, and closet pantry. Spacious breakfast nook off the kitchen. SPLIT FLOOR PLAN. Master bedroom can hold a king size bedroom set, with room to spare. Master bath has updated under cabinet lighting, double sinks, and oversized shower with glass block tile. Bath 2 can be accessed from the back porch as well, and has a shower only. Inside laundry room with cabinets and a utility sink. Owner will consider one pet under 25lbs (no aggressive breeds), with increase in security deposit. LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Hot tub on back porch will be removed and is not included. Don't wait on this one, make your appointment to view today!