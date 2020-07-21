All apartments in Seminole County
Find more places like 1905 APPLEGATE COVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole County, FL
/
1905 APPLEGATE COVE
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM

1905 APPLEGATE COVE

1905 Applegate Cv · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1905 Applegate Cv, Seminole County, FL 32707

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
4br 2ba home with large screened in patio, in GATED COMMUNITY of Brookewood in Casselberry. Located just on the edge of Casselberry/Winter Springs, this home features vaulted ceilings, FORMAL LIVING ROOM and FORMAL DINING ROOM, large kitchen with STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, breakfast bar, and closet pantry. Spacious breakfast nook off the kitchen. SPLIT FLOOR PLAN. Master bedroom can hold a king size bedroom set, with room to spare. Master bath has updated under cabinet lighting, double sinks, and oversized shower with glass block tile. Bath 2 can be accessed from the back porch as well, and has a shower only. Inside laundry room with cabinets and a utility sink. Owner will consider one pet under 25lbs (no aggressive breeds), with increase in security deposit. LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Hot tub on back porch will be removed and is not included. Don't wait on this one, make your appointment to view today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 APPLEGATE COVE have any available units?
1905 APPLEGATE COVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 1905 APPLEGATE COVE have?
Some of 1905 APPLEGATE COVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 APPLEGATE COVE currently offering any rent specials?
1905 APPLEGATE COVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 APPLEGATE COVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1905 APPLEGATE COVE is pet friendly.
Does 1905 APPLEGATE COVE offer parking?
Yes, 1905 APPLEGATE COVE offers parking.
Does 1905 APPLEGATE COVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1905 APPLEGATE COVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 APPLEGATE COVE have a pool?
No, 1905 APPLEGATE COVE does not have a pool.
Does 1905 APPLEGATE COVE have accessible units?
No, 1905 APPLEGATE COVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 APPLEGATE COVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 APPLEGATE COVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1905 APPLEGATE COVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1905 APPLEGATE COVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Integra 360
1700 Integra Land Way
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir
Casselberry, FL 32707
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way
Oviedo, FL 32765

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FLApopka, FLDeltona, FL
DeBary, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLGoldenrod, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLUniversity, FLLockhart, FLFairview Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach