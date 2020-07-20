1462 Stargazer Terrace

Amenities

Welcome to the Retreat at Wekiva a beautiful Gated community located in the West Sanford area. This lovely home features over 2600 sq. ft. all on one floor and offers a great floorplan for entertaining. The home boasts many luxury finishes; beautiful double door leaded glass entry, 5.25" baseboards, tray ceilings in the formal living and dining rooms, solid core wood doors, travertine flooring in all main living areas and laminate wood flooring in bedrooms. The Kitchen boasts granite counters, breakfast bar, stainless appliances, and a large closet pantry. Large open family room also offers a niche great for desk. Master bedroom complete with a walk in closet and an en-suite including a walk-in shower, his/hers vanities, and corner roman tub. Bedrooms 2 and 3 share a jack and jill bath. All baths feature granite counters. Inside laundry room with laundry tub. BRAND NEW Carrier 5 ton AC in 2018. The large fenced backyard is fenced and backs to no rear neighbors. Great gated community complete with kid friendly park, walking trail, and fountain views overlooking the pond. Perfectly located near shopping, dining, A rated schools, and major highways.



