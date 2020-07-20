All apartments in Seminole County
1462 Stargazer Terrace
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

1462 Stargazer Terrace

1462 Stargazer Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1462 Stargazer Terrace, Seminole County, FL 32771

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to the Retreat at Wekiva a beautiful Gated community located in the West Sanford area. This lovely home features over 2600 sq. ft. all on one floor and offers a great floorplan for entertaining. The home boasts many luxury finishes; beautiful double door leaded glass entry, 5.25" baseboards, tray ceilings in the formal living and dining rooms, solid core wood doors, travertine flooring in all main living areas and laminate wood flooring in bedrooms. The Kitchen boasts granite counters, breakfast bar, stainless appliances, and a large closet pantry. Large open family room also offers a niche great for desk. Master bedroom complete with a walk in closet and an en-suite including a walk-in shower, his/hers vanities, and corner roman tub. Bedrooms 2 and 3 share a jack and jill bath. All baths feature granite counters. Inside laundry room with laundry tub. BRAND NEW Carrier 5 ton AC in 2018. The large fenced backyard is fenced and backs to no rear neighbors. Great gated community complete with kid friendly park, walking trail, and fountain views overlooking the pond. Perfectly located near shopping, dining, A rated schools, and major highways.

Listing Courtesy Of JR KROLL REALTY

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1462 Stargazer Terrace have any available units?
1462 Stargazer Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 1462 Stargazer Terrace have?
Some of 1462 Stargazer Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1462 Stargazer Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1462 Stargazer Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1462 Stargazer Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1462 Stargazer Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1462 Stargazer Terrace offer parking?
No, 1462 Stargazer Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1462 Stargazer Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1462 Stargazer Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1462 Stargazer Terrace have a pool?
No, 1462 Stargazer Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1462 Stargazer Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1462 Stargazer Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1462 Stargazer Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1462 Stargazer Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1462 Stargazer Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1462 Stargazer Terrace has units with air conditioning.
