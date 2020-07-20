1024 CINNAMON FERN COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

A Beautiful pond-view single family house in the highly desirable gated community of OAKHURST RESERVE. Great location! Right off Red Bug Lake Road, 2 minutes to State Road 426 and Red Bug Lake Park! Seminole County school district! Close to schools, shoppings, dinning, Mall and major roads too.



This property boasts a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom split plan, over 1800 sf, with a pond-view master bedroom and a huge screened porch, where you can sip up to your coffee in the morning or simply relax after work to the sound of water and nature in your backyard. Oversized lot with 2 car garage. 9-foot ceilings, living, dining and family room, tile throughout. Irrigation system and electric garage door opener. Recently Painted. Ready to move in at the beginning of July. The community also has a decent-size swimming pool and a playground.