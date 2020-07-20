All apartments in Seminole County
1024 CINNAMON FERN COURT
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

1024 CINNAMON FERN COURT

1024 Cinnamon Fern Court · No Longer Available
Location

1024 Cinnamon Fern Court, Seminole County, FL 32707

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
A Beautiful pond-view single family house in the highly desirable gated community of OAKHURST RESERVE. Great location! Right off Red Bug Lake Road, 2 minutes to State Road 426 and Red Bug Lake Park! Seminole County school district! Close to schools, shoppings, dinning, Mall and major roads too.

This property boasts a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom split plan, over 1800 sf, with a pond-view master bedroom and a huge screened porch, where you can sip up to your coffee in the morning or simply relax after work to the sound of water and nature in your backyard. Oversized lot with 2 car garage. 9-foot ceilings, living, dining and family room, tile throughout. Irrigation system and electric garage door opener. Recently Painted. Ready to move in at the beginning of July. The community also has a decent-size swimming pool and a playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

