Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets pool courtyard

2/2, updated, 1st floor condo, in Winter Park - 1st floor, 2/2 condo conveniently located in Winter Park! Split floor plan offers large bedrooms and huge walk in closets, with a grand shared living space. Water, sewer, and lawncare are all included for maintenance-free living! Updated kitchen and bathrooms, cute little porch over looking a courtyard, all fresh, clean, and ready for new tenants to move in today! To schedule to view, email: Samantha@donasher.com.



