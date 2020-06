Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Direct oceanfront on the sand. Rare opportunity to live directly on the sand without being in a high rise. Two story oceanfront townhome with stunning ocean views. Balcony steps down to the beach from living room: nothing between you and the ocean. New kitchen with designer granite Walk to Lauderdale by the Sea shops, grocery, and restaurants.