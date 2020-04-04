1303 Hway A1a

Amenities

Welcome Home! La Colonnade remains the BEST of the BEST IN OCEANFRONT LIVING! With only 2 units per floor, elevator opens to your front door! This One-of-a-Kind home maximizes space with 5 bdrms & 5 ensuite baths, perfect for fabulous beach gatherings of family & friends. There is plenty of room to be creative with office, media & exercise space, as well as the 2 car att'd garage. This Smart House features custom tile & mosaic work, high ceilings, gourmet appliances & floor to ceiling impact glass, that all contribute to the WOW factor. The massive balcony wraps around this 3rd fl unit & is accessed from the living area & 3 bdrms. It overlooks miles of uncrowded beaches, & offers an ideal view of sunrises, sunsets, launches, pool and hot tub. Move in ready - Just bring your suitcase!