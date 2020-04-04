All apartments in Satellite Beach
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1303 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL 32937
Michigan Beach

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3779 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome Home! La Colonnade remains the BEST of the BEST IN OCEANFRONT LIVING! With only 2 units per floor, elevator opens to your front door! This One-of-a-Kind home maximizes space with 5 bdrms & 5 ensuite baths, perfect for fabulous beach gatherings of family & friends. There is plenty of room to be creative with office, media & exercise space, as well as the 2 car att'd garage. This Smart House features custom tile & mosaic work, high ceilings, gourmet appliances & floor to ceiling impact glass, that all contribute to the WOW factor. The massive balcony wraps around this 3rd fl unit & is accessed from the living area & 3 bdrms. It overlooks miles of uncrowded beaches, & offers an ideal view of sunrises, sunsets, launches, pool and hot tub. Move in ready - Just bring your suitcase!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 Hway A1a have any available units?
1303 Hway A1a has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1303 Hway A1a have?
Some of 1303 Hway A1a's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1303 Hway A1a currently offering any rent specials?
1303 Hway A1a isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 Hway A1a pet-friendly?
No, 1303 Hway A1a is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Satellite Beach.
Does 1303 Hway A1a offer parking?
Yes, 1303 Hway A1a does offer parking.
Does 1303 Hway A1a have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 Hway A1a does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 Hway A1a have a pool?
Yes, 1303 Hway A1a has a pool.
Does 1303 Hway A1a have accessible units?
No, 1303 Hway A1a does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 Hway A1a have units with dishwashers?
No, 1303 Hway A1a does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1303 Hway A1a have units with air conditioning?
No, 1303 Hway A1a does not have units with air conditioning.
