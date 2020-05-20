115 Sheridan Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Fantastic location, 1/2 Duplex within walking distance to the Beach. Modern with 10' ceilings with an open floor plan, meticulously clean and ready to move in. Spacious Bedrooms with New Carpet, Energy Efficient, Impact Windows, New A/C and a New Roof. Entering the Foyer, 2 Bedrooms and a Guest bath are on your Left with the Great Room immediately in front of you. The Kitchen is open to the Breakfast Nook and Great Room which leads to the Master Suite where you will find a large Walk-in Closet and beautiful Bath Area. The Screened Patio opens onto a large, newly fenced backyard with room for a pool. Attractively Landscaped, the home includes an Indoor Laundry Room, Large Walk-in Pantry and a full 2 Car Garage. A rare find so close to A1A crosswalk and Public Beach Access.