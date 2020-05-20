All apartments in Satellite Beach
115 Sheridan Avenue

115 Sheridan Avenue · (321) 752-5858
Location

115 Sheridan Avenue, Satellite Beach, FL 32937
Gulfstream Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1820 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic location, 1/2 Duplex within walking distance to the Beach. Modern with 10' ceilings with an open floor plan, meticulously clean and ready to move in. Spacious Bedrooms with New Carpet, Energy Efficient, Impact Windows, New A/C and a New Roof. Entering the Foyer, 2 Bedrooms and a Guest bath are on your Left with the Great Room immediately in front of you. The Kitchen is open to the Breakfast Nook and Great Room which leads to the Master Suite where you will find a large Walk-in Closet and beautiful Bath Area. The Screened Patio opens onto a large, newly fenced backyard with room for a pool. Attractively Landscaped, the home includes an Indoor Laundry Room, Large Walk-in Pantry and a full 2 Car Garage. A rare find so close to A1A crosswalk and Public Beach Access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Sheridan Avenue have any available units?
115 Sheridan Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 115 Sheridan Avenue have?
Some of 115 Sheridan Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Sheridan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
115 Sheridan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Sheridan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 115 Sheridan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Satellite Beach.
Does 115 Sheridan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 115 Sheridan Avenue does offer parking.
Does 115 Sheridan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Sheridan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Sheridan Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 115 Sheridan Avenue has a pool.
Does 115 Sheridan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 115 Sheridan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Sheridan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Sheridan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Sheridan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 115 Sheridan Avenue has units with air conditioning.
