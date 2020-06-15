1025 Highway A1a

Amenities

BEAUTIFULLY Furnished ocean front condo in the new Oceana at Satellite Beach. New, 3/3, barely lived in condo with breathtaking views of the ocean. All tile floors, crown molding, stainless steel appliances, wine cooler, custom lighting throughout, custom closets & additional cabinets added to the already sprawling gourmet kitchen. Cabinets also added to the laundry room for storage galore! Watch the sunrise while sipping coffee from your ocean front balcony. Amenities include secured lobby entrance with tele-entry system, heated ocean front pool, private beach access, clubhouse & 1 assigned parking place in the covered garage. Additional parking outside. Short term rental $4000 off season, $4500 Oct-Feb, Add 12% tax on short term. Short term includes all utilities.