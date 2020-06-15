All apartments in Satellite Beach
1025 Highway A1a

1025 Highway A1A · No Longer Available
Location

1025 Highway A1A, Satellite Beach, FL 32937

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
lobby
BEAUTIFULLY Furnished ocean front condo in the new Oceana at Satellite Beach. New, 3/3, barely lived in condo with breathtaking views of the ocean. All tile floors, crown molding, stainless steel appliances, wine cooler, custom lighting throughout, custom closets & additional cabinets added to the already sprawling gourmet kitchen. Cabinets also added to the laundry room for storage galore! Watch the sunrise while sipping coffee from your ocean front balcony. Amenities include secured lobby entrance with tele-entry system, heated ocean front pool, private beach access, clubhouse & 1 assigned parking place in the covered garage. Additional parking outside. Short term rental $4000 off season, $4500 Oct-Feb, Add 12% tax on short term. Short term includes all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 Highway A1a have any available units?
1025 Highway A1a doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 1025 Highway A1a have?
Some of 1025 Highway A1a's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 Highway A1a currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Highway A1a isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Highway A1a pet-friendly?
No, 1025 Highway A1a is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Satellite Beach.
Does 1025 Highway A1a offer parking?
Yes, 1025 Highway A1a does offer parking.
Does 1025 Highway A1a have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 Highway A1a does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Highway A1a have a pool?
Yes, 1025 Highway A1a has a pool.
Does 1025 Highway A1a have accessible units?
No, 1025 Highway A1a does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Highway A1a have units with dishwashers?
No, 1025 Highway A1a does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1025 Highway A1a have units with air conditioning?
No, 1025 Highway A1a does not have units with air conditioning.
