Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1959 Toucan Way Unit 207

1959 Toucan Way · (941) 915-5056
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1959 Toucan Way, Sarasota Springs, FL 34232

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1300 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
internet access
Available August 1, 2020.

Nice clean 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Condo with washer and dryer. Being located on the 2nd floor of this two story building will be nice and quiet. You will enjoy the French doors that open to the deck overlooking the back yard. Water, sewer, and garbage are included in your rent. Electric and optional TV/internet are the tenant's responsibility. There is a nice community pool, clubhouse with pool table, and fitness center. All ages community. Great location off of Beneva south of Fruitville Rd. Call or text Tricia 217-390-0616 or Dave 941-915-5056 for showing. (Condo Association requires minimum credit score of 600.)

(RLNE4890308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1959 Toucan Way Unit 207 have any available units?
1959 Toucan Way Unit 207 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1959 Toucan Way Unit 207 have?
Some of 1959 Toucan Way Unit 207's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1959 Toucan Way Unit 207 currently offering any rent specials?
1959 Toucan Way Unit 207 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1959 Toucan Way Unit 207 pet-friendly?
No, 1959 Toucan Way Unit 207 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota Springs.
Does 1959 Toucan Way Unit 207 offer parking?
No, 1959 Toucan Way Unit 207 does not offer parking.
Does 1959 Toucan Way Unit 207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1959 Toucan Way Unit 207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1959 Toucan Way Unit 207 have a pool?
Yes, 1959 Toucan Way Unit 207 has a pool.
Does 1959 Toucan Way Unit 207 have accessible units?
No, 1959 Toucan Way Unit 207 does not have accessible units.
Does 1959 Toucan Way Unit 207 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1959 Toucan Way Unit 207 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1959 Toucan Way Unit 207 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1959 Toucan Way Unit 207 has units with air conditioning.
