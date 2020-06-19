All apartments in Sarasota County
Find more places like 9611 CASTLE POINT DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota County, FL
/
9611 CASTLE POINT DRIVE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:39 PM

9611 CASTLE POINT DRIVE

9611 Castle Point Drive · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9611 Castle Point Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34238
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 913 · Avail. now

$4,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1414 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Ground floor two bedroom, two bath plus den and glass and screened lanai. Unit is tastefully decorated for style and comfort, has large flat screen TV in living room and flat screen in master bedroom, plus internet access. The community pool is a short distance from the condo.
The complex offers a premier golf course, a state of the art clubhouse with fine and casual dining, grill room, and lounge and is located close to Siesta Key beaches, shops, and restaurants. Rate shown is for Jan., Feb. and March. RENTED FEB, MAR, APRIL 2021..
CALL FOR OFF-SEASON RATES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9611 CASTLE POINT DRIVE have any available units?
9611 CASTLE POINT DRIVE has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9611 CASTLE POINT DRIVE have?
Some of 9611 CASTLE POINT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9611 CASTLE POINT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9611 CASTLE POINT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9611 CASTLE POINT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9611 CASTLE POINT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 9611 CASTLE POINT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9611 CASTLE POINT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9611 CASTLE POINT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9611 CASTLE POINT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9611 CASTLE POINT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 9611 CASTLE POINT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 9611 CASTLE POINT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9611 CASTLE POINT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9611 CASTLE POINT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9611 CASTLE POINT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9611 CASTLE POINT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9611 CASTLE POINT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9611 CASTLE POINT DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
The DeSota
1415 2nd St
Sarasota, FL 34236
Advenir at Monterrey
1001 Center Rd
Venice, FL 34292
Reserve at Palmer Ranch
4110 Winners Cir
Sarasota, FL 34238
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N
Sarasota, FL 34240
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr
Gulf Gate Estates, FL 34231
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd
Sarasota, FL 34233
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard
Sarasota County, FL 34240

Similar Pages

Sarasota County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Haven, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLNorth Port, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLBee Ridge, FLFruitville, FLEnglewood, FLSouth Venice, FL
South Sarasota, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FLSouthgate, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLVenice, FLOsprey, FLVenice Gardens, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity