9611 CASTLE POINT DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan clubhouse

Ground floor two bedroom, two bath plus den and glass and screened lanai. Unit is tastefully decorated for style and comfort, has large flat screen TV in living room and flat screen in master bedroom, plus internet access. The community pool is a short distance from the condo.

The complex offers a premier golf course, a state of the art clubhouse with fine and casual dining, grill room, and lounge and is located close to Siesta Key beaches, shops, and restaurants. Rate shown is for Jan., Feb. and March. RENTED FEB, MAR, APRIL 2021..

