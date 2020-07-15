All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:48 PM

9492 FOREST HILLS CIRCLE

9492 Forest Hills Circle · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9492 Forest Hills Circle, Sarasota County, FL 34238
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1766 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Exceptional villa, open floor plan, recently updated with new flooring and furnishings, large master suite with king bed, garden tub and separate shower. Twin beds in guest room and a sleeper sofa in den. Flat screened TVs and internet access, well-equipped kitchen, laundry room in unit, and a crystal clear pool on the screened lanai with an expansive view of the golf course. There is a two-car garage and there is also a heated community pool for Forest Hills residents. Stoneybrook Golf and Country club is a gated community located on a premier golf course and offers a state-of-the-art clubhouse with a restaurant offering fine and casual dining, a fitness center, a large heated pool. Golf membership transfers for $250 for duration of your stay if desired. This is a gated community located on Palmer Ranch, the Legacy Trail is one block from the entrance offering miles of biking trails, and just minutes away from Siesta Key's famous sugar sandy beaches, shops, and restaurants. Rented Jan., Feb., March, and April 2021

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9492 FOREST HILLS CIRCLE have any available units?
9492 FOREST HILLS CIRCLE has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9492 FOREST HILLS CIRCLE have?
Some of 9492 FOREST HILLS CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9492 FOREST HILLS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
9492 FOREST HILLS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9492 FOREST HILLS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 9492 FOREST HILLS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 9492 FOREST HILLS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 9492 FOREST HILLS CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 9492 FOREST HILLS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9492 FOREST HILLS CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9492 FOREST HILLS CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 9492 FOREST HILLS CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 9492 FOREST HILLS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 9492 FOREST HILLS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 9492 FOREST HILLS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9492 FOREST HILLS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9492 FOREST HILLS CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9492 FOREST HILLS CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
