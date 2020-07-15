9492 FOREST HILLS CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Exceptional villa, open floor plan, recently updated with new flooring and furnishings, large master suite with king bed, garden tub and separate shower. Twin beds in guest room and a sleeper sofa in den. Flat screened TVs and internet access, well-equipped kitchen, laundry room in unit, and a crystal clear pool on the screened lanai with an expansive view of the golf course. There is a two-car garage and there is also a heated community pool for Forest Hills residents. Stoneybrook Golf and Country club is a gated community located on a premier golf course and offers a state-of-the-art clubhouse with a restaurant offering fine and casual dining, a fitness center, a large heated pool. Golf membership transfers for $250 for duration of your stay if desired. This is a gated community located on Palmer Ranch, the Legacy Trail is one block from the entrance offering miles of biking trails, and just minutes away from Siesta Key's famous sugar sandy beaches, shops, and restaurants. Rented Jan., Feb., March, and April 2021