9480 HIGH GATE DRIVE

Absolutely immaculate vacation veranda in Stoneybrook Golf & Country Club, one of the areas finest golf course communities. This sparkling gem invites you to enjoy the delightful view from the lanai of the lake and 18th green. There is a king-sized bed in master suite and a queen in guest bedroom. Both bathrooms have been beautifully updated. Open floor plan, plenty of dining area, cozy breakfast nook in kitchen area. The lanai has been enclosed allowing all-weather use. Complex offers something for everyone, biking, walking, tennis, swimming, and, of course, a premier golf course and an impressive clubhouse with fine and casual dining. All this and just minutes to Siesta Key beaches, shops, and restaurants. Rented Jan., Feb., March., and April. Call for off-season rates.