Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

9480 HIGH GATE DRIVE

9480 High Gate Drive · (888) 534-1116
Location

9480 High Gate Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34238
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2125 · Avail. now

$4,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1333 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
tennis court
Absolutely immaculate vacation veranda in Stoneybrook Golf & Country Club, one of the areas finest golf course communities. This sparkling gem invites you to enjoy the delightful view from the lanai of the lake and 18th green. There is a king-sized bed in master suite and a queen in guest bedroom. Both bathrooms have been beautifully updated. Open floor plan, plenty of dining area, cozy breakfast nook in kitchen area. The lanai has been enclosed allowing all-weather use. Complex offers something for everyone, biking, walking, tennis, swimming, and, of course, a premier golf course and an impressive clubhouse with fine and casual dining. All this and just minutes to Siesta Key beaches, shops, and restaurants. Rented Jan., Feb., March., and April. Call for off-season rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9480 HIGH GATE DRIVE have any available units?
9480 HIGH GATE DRIVE has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9480 HIGH GATE DRIVE have?
Some of 9480 HIGH GATE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9480 HIGH GATE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9480 HIGH GATE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9480 HIGH GATE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9480 HIGH GATE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 9480 HIGH GATE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9480 HIGH GATE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9480 HIGH GATE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9480 HIGH GATE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9480 HIGH GATE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9480 HIGH GATE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9480 HIGH GATE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9480 HIGH GATE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9480 HIGH GATE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9480 HIGH GATE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9480 HIGH GATE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9480 HIGH GATE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
