Sarasota County, FL
9393 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

9393 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD

9393 Midnight Pass Road · (941) 922-3391
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9393 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL 34242

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 605 · Avail. now

$2,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1029 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
sauna
tennis court
Property is available during off season May - December 2020 (3 month minimum). Beautifully decorated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located at The Pointe on Midnight Pass Road. Large lanai accessible from Master Bedroom and Living Room features views of the intercoastal. Look out your kitchen window and guest bedroom and gaze about the beautiful Gulf. Updated Furniture, Appliances and Full Size Washer/Dryer. Complex amenities include heated pool, whirlpool, sauna, fitness room, tennis court & party rooms. *Association does not allow tenants to have pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9393 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have any available units?
9393 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9393 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have?
Some of 9393 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9393 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9393 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9393 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 9393 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 9393 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD offer parking?
No, 9393 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 9393 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9393 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9393 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 9393 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD has a pool.
Does 9393 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9393 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9393 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 9393 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9393 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9393 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
