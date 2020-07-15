9393 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool sauna tennis court

Property is available during off season May - December 2020 (3 month minimum). Beautifully decorated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located at The Pointe on Midnight Pass Road. Large lanai accessible from Master Bedroom and Living Room features views of the intercoastal. Look out your kitchen window and guest bedroom and gaze about the beautiful Gulf. Updated Furniture, Appliances and Full Size Washer/Dryer. Complex amenities include heated pool, whirlpool, sauna, fitness room, tennis court & party rooms. *Association does not allow tenants to have pets.