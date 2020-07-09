All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated April 14 2020 at 5:22 PM

9330 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE

9330 Clubside Circle · (888) 534-1116
Location

9330 Clubside Circle, Sarasota County, FL 34238
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3209 · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1106 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Beautiful view from the screened lanai, two bedrooms, two full baths, new furniture, new carpeting, internet access, flat screen TVs, very nicely appointed, everything you need for your Florida getaway, one covered parking space, golf membership transfers for $250 if desired. Amenity rich community, heated pool, tennis court nearby, clubhouse with dining facilities, fitness center, large heated pool, close to Legacy walking and biking trail and just minutes to Siesta Key beaches, shops, and restaurants. RENTED MARCH & APRIL 2021. CALL FOR OFF SEASON RATES
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9330 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE have any available units?
9330 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9330 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE have?
Some of 9330 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9330 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
9330 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9330 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 9330 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 9330 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 9330 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 9330 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9330 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9330 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 9330 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 9330 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 9330 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 9330 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9330 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9330 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9330 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
