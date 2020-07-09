9330 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool internet access tennis court

Beautiful view from the screened lanai, two bedrooms, two full baths, new furniture, new carpeting, internet access, flat screen TVs, very nicely appointed, everything you need for your Florida getaway, one covered parking space, golf membership transfers for $250 if desired. Amenity rich community, heated pool, tennis court nearby, clubhouse with dining facilities, fitness center, large heated pool, close to Legacy walking and biking trail and just minutes to Siesta Key beaches, shops, and restaurants. RENTED MARCH & APRIL 2021. CALL FOR OFF SEASON RATES

