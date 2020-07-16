All apartments in Sarasota County
9320 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE
Last updated April 25 2020 at 2:08 AM

9320 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE

9320 Clubside Circle · (888) 534-1116
Location

9320 Clubside Circle, Sarasota County, FL 34238
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2303 · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
elevator
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
internet access
tennis court
Exceptional 3rd floor end unit, extra windows allow for a bright and sunny interior, elevator building. Beautiful lake & golf course views. King bed in master suite, queen in guest bedroom, tastefully decorated, new laminate flooring recently installed, internet access, cable tv, screened lanai with great view, everything needed to make your vacation perfect. Complex has a premier golf course, tennis, swimming, fitness center, state of the art clubhouse with fine restaurant. Siesta Key Beach just minutes away. Call for off-season rates. RENTED JAN, FEB, MARCH OF 20201.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9320 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE have any available units?
9320 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9320 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE have?
Some of 9320 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9320 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
9320 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9320 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 9320 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 9320 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 9320 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 9320 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9320 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9320 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 9320 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 9320 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 9320 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 9320 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9320 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9320 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9320 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
