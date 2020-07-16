9320 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym elevator tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym internet access tennis court

Exceptional 3rd floor end unit, extra windows allow for a bright and sunny interior, elevator building. Beautiful lake & golf course views. King bed in master suite, queen in guest bedroom, tastefully decorated, new laminate flooring recently installed, internet access, cable tv, screened lanai with great view, everything needed to make your vacation perfect. Complex has a premier golf course, tennis, swimming, fitness center, state of the art clubhouse with fine restaurant. Siesta Key Beach just minutes away. Call for off-season rates. RENTED JAN, FEB, MARCH OF 20201.