Sarasota County, FL
7754 MOONSTONE DRIVE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

7754 MOONSTONE DRIVE

7754 Moonstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7754 Moonstone Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34233

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Available NOW!!! FULLY FURNISHED Beautiful ground floor condo available in the beautiful gated community of Stonehaven. Great floor plan! Ground level 3BR + 2 Ba unit features 1 car garage and nice screened lanai. Bright open floor plan offers beautiful floor plan with granite counters, dark wood cabinets + stainless steel appliances! The ceilings are high and the King size Master Bedrm has his and hers closets. The Master bath has a beautiful shower. Washer/Dryer included. Tiles floors thru out with carpet in the 3 bedrooms. Magnificent community pool and playground! Convenient location off Clark Rd and minutes to #1 Beach - Siesta Key!!! First/Last/Security. No street parking only 2 cars allowed per condo. No smoking, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7754 MOONSTONE DRIVE have any available units?
7754 MOONSTONE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sarasota County, FL.
What amenities does 7754 MOONSTONE DRIVE have?
Some of 7754 MOONSTONE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7754 MOONSTONE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7754 MOONSTONE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7754 MOONSTONE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7754 MOONSTONE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 7754 MOONSTONE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7754 MOONSTONE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7754 MOONSTONE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7754 MOONSTONE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7754 MOONSTONE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7754 MOONSTONE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7754 MOONSTONE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7754 MOONSTONE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7754 MOONSTONE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7754 MOONSTONE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7754 MOONSTONE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7754 MOONSTONE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
