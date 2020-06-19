7754 MOONSTONE DRIVE

Amenities

Available NOW!!! FULLY FURNISHED Beautiful ground floor condo available in the beautiful gated community of Stonehaven. Great floor plan! Ground level 3BR + 2 Ba unit features 1 car garage and nice screened lanai. Bright open floor plan offers beautiful floor plan with granite counters, dark wood cabinets + stainless steel appliances! The ceilings are high and the King size Master Bedrm has his and hers closets. The Master bath has a beautiful shower. Washer/Dryer included. Tiles floors thru out with carpet in the 3 bedrooms. Magnificent community pool and playground! Convenient location off Clark Rd and minutes to #1 Beach - Siesta Key!!! First/Last/Security. No street parking only 2 cars allowed per condo. No smoking, no pets.