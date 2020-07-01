All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:34 PM

5350 HYLAND HILLS AVENUE

5350 Hyland Hills Avenue · (941) 922-4959
Location

5350 Hyland Hills Avenue, Sarasota County, FL 34241

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2512 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1433 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Available for the summer months. GATED GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY! Spacious first floor condo with a lanai overlooking a peaceful lake and golf course. King bed in the mast, twins in the guest. Desk area in den with internet access. Lots of ceramic tile,carpet in the bedroom. Beautifully furnished, eat in kitchen, breakfast bar are very cozy. Rental includes all utilities, internet and departure cleaning. Seasonal golf transfer is $200, off season it is $50, and gives you access to the wonderful course. Transfer fee is required for all rentals. Amenities include Tennis, pool, spa, fitness, clubhouse and golf. Call for availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5350 HYLAND HILLS AVENUE have any available units?
5350 HYLAND HILLS AVENUE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5350 HYLAND HILLS AVENUE have?
Some of 5350 HYLAND HILLS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5350 HYLAND HILLS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5350 HYLAND HILLS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5350 HYLAND HILLS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5350 HYLAND HILLS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 5350 HYLAND HILLS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 5350 HYLAND HILLS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 5350 HYLAND HILLS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5350 HYLAND HILLS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5350 HYLAND HILLS AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 5350 HYLAND HILLS AVENUE has a pool.
Does 5350 HYLAND HILLS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5350 HYLAND HILLS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5350 HYLAND HILLS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5350 HYLAND HILLS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5350 HYLAND HILLS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5350 HYLAND HILLS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
