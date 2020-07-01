5350 HYLAND HILLS AVENUE

Amenities

Available for the summer months. GATED GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY! Spacious first floor condo with a lanai overlooking a peaceful lake and golf course. King bed in the mast, twins in the guest. Desk area in den with internet access. Lots of ceramic tile,carpet in the bedroom. Beautifully furnished, eat in kitchen, breakfast bar are very cozy. Rental includes all utilities, internet and departure cleaning. Seasonal golf transfer is $200, off season it is $50, and gives you access to the wonderful course. Transfer fee is required for all rentals. Amenities include Tennis, pool, spa, fitness, clubhouse and golf. Call for availability.