4478 STREAMSIDE COURT
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:50 AM

4478 STREAMSIDE COURT

4478 Streamside Ct · (484) 904-5588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4478 Streamside Ct, Sarasota County, FL 34238

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1506 · Avail. now

$1,875

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1554 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
bbq/grill
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Welcome to the Lightholder’s Pearl Blue Oasis. Soak up some sun, BBQ on the gas grills, & watch the water birds on the lake all while sitting poolside in the gated community of Arielle on Palmer Ranch. This 2 bedroom plus enclosed den condo with spacious screened lanai has been freshly painted; exquisitely furnished & new carpet installed. There are two comfortable king-sized beds & a queen sleeper-sofa to accommodate up to 6 people. During your stay, take a stroll or bicycle ride on the Legacy Trail located right outside the community gates. In the evening, catch a sunset on the beach at the Famous Siesta Key only a 5-mile drive. Dine at the numerous restaurants on Main Street in Downtown Sarasota or St. Armand’s Circle. In season rates start December 2020 through April 2021 at $3,200 per month. Prices based on 2-person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($250), Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4478 STREAMSIDE COURT have any available units?
4478 STREAMSIDE COURT has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4478 STREAMSIDE COURT have?
Some of 4478 STREAMSIDE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4478 STREAMSIDE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4478 STREAMSIDE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4478 STREAMSIDE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4478 STREAMSIDE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 4478 STREAMSIDE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4478 STREAMSIDE COURT offers parking.
Does 4478 STREAMSIDE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4478 STREAMSIDE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4478 STREAMSIDE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 4478 STREAMSIDE COURT has a pool.
Does 4478 STREAMSIDE COURT have accessible units?
No, 4478 STREAMSIDE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4478 STREAMSIDE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4478 STREAMSIDE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4478 STREAMSIDE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4478 STREAMSIDE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
