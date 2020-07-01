4478 STREAMSIDE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool bbq/grill ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Welcome to the Lightholder’s Pearl Blue Oasis. Soak up some sun, BBQ on the gas grills, & watch the water birds on the lake all while sitting poolside in the gated community of Arielle on Palmer Ranch. This 2 bedroom plus enclosed den condo with spacious screened lanai has been freshly painted; exquisitely furnished & new carpet installed. There are two comfortable king-sized beds & a queen sleeper-sofa to accommodate up to 6 people. During your stay, take a stroll or bicycle ride on the Legacy Trail located right outside the community gates. In the evening, catch a sunset on the beach at the Famous Siesta Key only a 5-mile drive. Dine at the numerous restaurants on Main Street in Downtown Sarasota or St. Armand’s Circle. In season rates start December 2020 through April 2021 at $3,200 per month. Prices based on 2-person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($250), Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. No Smoking.