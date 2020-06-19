All apartments in Sarasota County
Find more places like 4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota County, FL
/
4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:31 AM

4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821

4232 Central Sarasota Parkway · (941) 343-4526
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4232 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL 34238

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1191 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Don't miss out on this 2 bed, 2 bath condo in Palmer Ranch. This stunning second floor condo has over 1,000 square feet of living space and is perfect for entertaining! The immaculate kitchen has an amble amount of large cabinets so you'll never run out of space. The modern floor plan features a central living room and dining area with split bedrooms for added privacy. Make yourself at home in the master bedroom which boast a huge walk-in closet, en-suite master bath and access to the large, screened in balcony. With vaulted ceilings, neutral paint and dark wood laminate flooring, decorating will be a breeze! Enjoy relaxing with your morning coffee on the over-sized screened balcony. Full size washer and dryer in unit for your convenience. Appliances included: refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher, and washer and dryer. Basic cable, pest, water, sewer, and trash are included in the rent. Sorry, no Pets!

Plaza De Flores is a gated community located less than a mile from Westfield's Sarasota Square Mall, just minutes from Siesta Key Beach, and close to Tamiami Trail. The community offers fantastic amenities such as clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool, and tennis court. Call to schedule your showing today!

Qualifications: We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550. Please call 941.300.1941 for more information. This property is professionally managed by Ryntal, LLC

Are you a Property Owner looking for Management Services? We can help!! We are a leader in Sarasota and Manatee Counties in Residential and small commercial property management services. For more info, please call 941.343.4526.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821 have any available units?
4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821 have?
Some of 4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821 currently offering any rent specials?
4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821 pet-friendly?
No, 4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821 offer parking?
Yes, 4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821 offers parking.
Does 4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821 have a pool?
Yes, 4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821 has a pool.
Does 4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821 have accessible units?
No, 4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821 does not have accessible units.
Does 4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The DeSota
1415 2nd St
Sarasota, FL 34236
Advenir at Monterrey
1001 Center Rd
Venice, FL 34292
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq
Sarasota, FL 34237
Reserve at Palmer Ranch
4110 Winners Cir
Sarasota, FL 34238
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr
Gulf Gate Estates, FL 34231
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd
Sarasota, FL 34233
Bainbridge Palmore
310 North Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard
Sarasota County, FL 34240

Similar Pages

Sarasota County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Haven, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLNorth Port, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLBee Ridge, FLFruitville, FLEnglewood, FLSouth Venice, FL
South Sarasota, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FLSouthgate, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLVenice, FLOsprey, FLVenice Gardens, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity