4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821

Don't miss out on this 2 bed, 2 bath condo in Palmer Ranch. This stunning second floor condo has over 1,000 square feet of living space and is perfect for entertaining! The immaculate kitchen has an amble amount of large cabinets so you'll never run out of space. The modern floor plan features a central living room and dining area with split bedrooms for added privacy. Make yourself at home in the master bedroom which boast a huge walk-in closet, en-suite master bath and access to the large, screened in balcony. With vaulted ceilings, neutral paint and dark wood laminate flooring, decorating will be a breeze! Enjoy relaxing with your morning coffee on the over-sized screened balcony. Full size washer and dryer in unit for your convenience. Appliances included: refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher, and washer and dryer. Basic cable, pest, water, sewer, and trash are included in the rent. Sorry, no Pets!



Plaza De Flores is a gated community located less than a mile from Westfield's Sarasota Square Mall, just minutes from Siesta Key Beach, and close to Tamiami Trail. The community offers fantastic amenities such as clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool, and tennis court. Call to schedule your showing today!



Qualifications: We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550. Please call 941.300.1941 for more information. This property is professionally managed by Ryntal, LLC



