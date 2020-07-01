All apartments in Sarasota County
Find more places like 4215 VICENZA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota County, FL
/
4215 VICENZA DRIVE
Last updated July 9 2020 at 8:58 AM

4215 VICENZA DRIVE

4215 Vicenza Drive · (941) 404-8878
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4215 Vicenza Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34293

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit B1 · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1383 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Seasonal/Vacation condo located in Casa Di Amici of the Venetia community. A 3 MONTH Minimum rental is required. This beautiful ground floor end unit provides 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and offers bright and cozy furnishings and a serene pond view. This peaceful and gated community features a resort style pool, hot tub, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts and wonderful social community with organized clubs and events to get to know new friends. The community consists of many preserves, lakes, wetlands and wildlife to enjoy. Minutes to beautiful beaches of Venice. Sorry no pets permitted. Please ask for video of property if you are interested. 12% sales and tourism tax apply to any rental less than 6 months. King size bed in master bedroom, full in guest bedroom 1 and two twin beds located in bedroom 2. Property has been leased Dec-Mar 2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4215 VICENZA DRIVE have any available units?
4215 VICENZA DRIVE has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4215 VICENZA DRIVE have?
Some of 4215 VICENZA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4215 VICENZA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4215 VICENZA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4215 VICENZA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4215 VICENZA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 4215 VICENZA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4215 VICENZA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4215 VICENZA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4215 VICENZA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4215 VICENZA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4215 VICENZA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4215 VICENZA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4215 VICENZA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4215 VICENZA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4215 VICENZA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4215 VICENZA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4215 VICENZA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4215 VICENZA DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greenway
3890 Greenway Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
Advenir at Monterrey
1001 Center Rd
Venice, FL 34292
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr
Gulf Gate Estates, FL 34231
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd
Sarasota, FL 34233
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir
Venice, FL 34275
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard
Sarasota County, FL 34240

Similar Pages

Sarasota County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Haven, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLNorth Port, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLBee Ridge, FLFruitville, FLEnglewood, FLSouth Venice, FL
South Sarasota, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FLSouthgate, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLVenice, FLOsprey, FLVenice Gardens, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity