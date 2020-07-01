4215 VICENZA DRIVE

Amenities

Seasonal/Vacation condo located in Casa Di Amici of the Venetia community. A 3 MONTH Minimum rental is required. This beautiful ground floor end unit provides 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and offers bright and cozy furnishings and a serene pond view. This peaceful and gated community features a resort style pool, hot tub, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts and wonderful social community with organized clubs and events to get to know new friends. The community consists of many preserves, lakes, wetlands and wildlife to enjoy. Minutes to beautiful beaches of Venice. Sorry no pets permitted. Please ask for video of property if you are interested. 12% sales and tourism tax apply to any rental less than 6 months. King size bed in master bedroom, full in guest bedroom 1 and two twin beds located in bedroom 2. Property has been leased Dec-Mar 2021.