Last updated June 19 2020 at 3:33 PM

4005 CASEY KEY ROAD

4005 Casey Key Road · (941) 803-7522
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4005 Casey Key Road, Sarasota County, FL 34275

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2544 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
WATERFRONT COTTAGE WITH GREAT VIEWS OF GULF OF MEXICO!!! Watch the sunset over the Gulf of Mexico from your living room or - more likely - from your front deck overlooking the pristine waters of the Gulf! This contemporary home was totally updated in 1990s, there are ceramic tiles through out the whole house, kitchen has granite counter top, caged lanai with pool. The house has two bedrooms, one den with sleeping area and separate guesthouse with bathroom. Casey Key is an exclusive location - no high rise buildings, no commercial development and traffic lights. Yet, the location is also very convenient due to its proximity to downtown Sarasota, Siesta Key or downtown Venice with is't restaurants, bars, theatres, museums etc. Please note that the pool is not running, but is cleaned every week and ok to use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4005 CASEY KEY ROAD have any available units?
4005 CASEY KEY ROAD has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4005 CASEY KEY ROAD have?
Some of 4005 CASEY KEY ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4005 CASEY KEY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4005 CASEY KEY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4005 CASEY KEY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4005 CASEY KEY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 4005 CASEY KEY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4005 CASEY KEY ROAD offers parking.
Does 4005 CASEY KEY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4005 CASEY KEY ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4005 CASEY KEY ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 4005 CASEY KEY ROAD has a pool.
Does 4005 CASEY KEY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4005 CASEY KEY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4005 CASEY KEY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4005 CASEY KEY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4005 CASEY KEY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4005 CASEY KEY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
