4005 CASEY KEY ROAD

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool media room

WATERFRONT COTTAGE WITH GREAT VIEWS OF GULF OF MEXICO!!! Watch the sunset over the Gulf of Mexico from your living room or - more likely - from your front deck overlooking the pristine waters of the Gulf! This contemporary home was totally updated in 1990s, there are ceramic tiles through out the whole house, kitchen has granite counter top, caged lanai with pool. The house has two bedrooms, one den with sleeping area and separate guesthouse with bathroom. Casey Key is an exclusive location - no high rise buildings, no commercial development and traffic lights. Yet, the location is also very convenient due to its proximity to downtown Sarasota, Siesta Key or downtown Venice with is't restaurants, bars, theatres, museums etc. Please note that the pool is not running, but is cleaned every week and ok to use.