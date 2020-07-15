All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:36 PM

3521 CASEY KEY ROAD

3521 Casey Key Road · (941) 953-6000
Location

3521 Casey Key Road, Sarasota County, FL 34275

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1052 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fire pit
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
Gorgeous beach cottage and artist retreat, recently professionally decorated and ready for that perfect getaway. This house has a private 120 foot beach on pristine Casey Key. Step into this perfect house with walls of glass windows to give you endless gulf views and stunning sunsets. The living room has a decorative tiled fireplace, large living and dining area open to the kitchen. The kitchen sink even has a beach view window! There is a master bedroom and a second bedroom with bunk beds, one bathroom. There is a large deck and fire pit, which is the perfect spot to relax and listen to the sound of the waves lapping at the shore. The property also features a small building that could be used as an artist studio. Pets would have to be approved by the owner. Available from May 1st until December 1st, one month minimum rental. Located just south of Siesta Key and north of Venice this unique 8-mile barrier island is one of a kind. Easy access to local restaurants and shopping in the Blackburn Point area across the historic Casey Key swing bridge. CASEY KEY BEACH FRONT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3521 CASEY KEY ROAD have any available units?
3521 CASEY KEY ROAD has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3521 CASEY KEY ROAD have?
Some of 3521 CASEY KEY ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3521 CASEY KEY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3521 CASEY KEY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3521 CASEY KEY ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3521 CASEY KEY ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 3521 CASEY KEY ROAD offer parking?
No, 3521 CASEY KEY ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3521 CASEY KEY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3521 CASEY KEY ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3521 CASEY KEY ROAD have a pool?
No, 3521 CASEY KEY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3521 CASEY KEY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3521 CASEY KEY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3521 CASEY KEY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3521 CASEY KEY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3521 CASEY KEY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3521 CASEY KEY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
