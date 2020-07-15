3521 CASEY KEY ROAD

Amenities

Gorgeous beach cottage and artist retreat, recently professionally decorated and ready for that perfect getaway. This house has a private 120 foot beach on pristine Casey Key. Step into this perfect house with walls of glass windows to give you endless gulf views and stunning sunsets. The living room has a decorative tiled fireplace, large living and dining area open to the kitchen. The kitchen sink even has a beach view window! There is a master bedroom and a second bedroom with bunk beds, one bathroom. There is a large deck and fire pit, which is the perfect spot to relax and listen to the sound of the waves lapping at the shore. The property also features a small building that could be used as an artist studio. Pets would have to be approved by the owner. Available from May 1st until December 1st, one month minimum rental. Located just south of Siesta Key and north of Venice this unique 8-mile barrier island is one of a kind. Easy access to local restaurants and shopping in the Blackburn Point area across the historic Casey Key swing bridge. CASEY KEY BEACH FRONT.