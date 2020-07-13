216 CERROMAR WAY S

Amenities

ALREADY BOOKED FOR JAN - MARCH 2021 -- NO ANNUAL RENTALS -- AVAILABLE OFF-SEASON FROM AUGUST - DECEMBER 2020 -- Turnkey Furnished - Enjoy your summer or winter in Florida at the incredible Augusta Villas at Plantation. Enjoy your golf course view and short 2 minute walk to the pool! With 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home has been newly furnished throughout. There is a King size bed in the master suite and a Queen size bed in the guest suite. The roomy kitchen has granite counter-tops and a breakfast bar. Both the master bedroom and kitchen have large sliders to access the private courtyard patio. The Florida Room offers morning vistas of the 7th Fairway of the Bobcat Golf Course. Enjoy the activities at either of the two community pools or leisurely walks in the beautiful neighborhood. Close to beaches, parks, shopping, restaurants, theater, museums, and transportation. Non-Smokers. No Pets. Seasonal & Off season availability. Golf is not included in the rental. CHECK OUT OUR VIRTUAL TOUR!