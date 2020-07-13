All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:35 PM

216 CERROMAR WAY S

216 Cerromar Way South · (941) 538-7649
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

216 Cerromar Way South, Sarasota County, FL 34293
Plantation

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 30 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1486 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
guest suite
media room
ALREADY BOOKED FOR JAN - MARCH 2021 -- NO ANNUAL RENTALS -- AVAILABLE OFF-SEASON FROM AUGUST - DECEMBER 2020 -- Turnkey Furnished - Enjoy your summer or winter in Florida at the incredible Augusta Villas at Plantation. Enjoy your golf course view and short 2 minute walk to the pool! With 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home has been newly furnished throughout. There is a King size bed in the master suite and a Queen size bed in the guest suite. The roomy kitchen has granite counter-tops and a breakfast bar. Both the master bedroom and kitchen have large sliders to access the private courtyard patio. The Florida Room offers morning vistas of the 7th Fairway of the Bobcat Golf Course. Enjoy the activities at either of the two community pools or leisurely walks in the beautiful neighborhood. Close to beaches, parks, shopping, restaurants, theater, museums, and transportation. Non-Smokers. No Pets. Seasonal & Off season availability. Golf is not included in the rental. CHECK OUT OUR VIRTUAL TOUR!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 CERROMAR WAY S have any available units?
216 CERROMAR WAY S has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 216 CERROMAR WAY S have?
Some of 216 CERROMAR WAY S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 CERROMAR WAY S currently offering any rent specials?
216 CERROMAR WAY S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 CERROMAR WAY S pet-friendly?
No, 216 CERROMAR WAY S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 216 CERROMAR WAY S offer parking?
No, 216 CERROMAR WAY S does not offer parking.
Does 216 CERROMAR WAY S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 CERROMAR WAY S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 CERROMAR WAY S have a pool?
Yes, 216 CERROMAR WAY S has a pool.
Does 216 CERROMAR WAY S have accessible units?
No, 216 CERROMAR WAY S does not have accessible units.
Does 216 CERROMAR WAY S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 CERROMAR WAY S has units with dishwashers.
Does 216 CERROMAR WAY S have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 CERROMAR WAY S does not have units with air conditioning.
