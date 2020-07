Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage internet access tennis court

SARASOTA'S THE ISLES ON PALMER RANCH is a wonderful community to stay awhile. Great location close to the Siesta Key Beaches and minutes to shopping and restaurants. This pretty TWO BEDROOM villa is FURNISHED is available for a minimum FOUR MONTH stay. Enjoy the FLORIDA lifestyle at this well appointed home. Open Floor Plan and a large screened covered and open private lanai. One car garage. Cable TV and Internet Included. Community amenities features swimming pool, fitness center, tennis courts. Reservation Confirmed for Season 2021.

Sorry NO PETS.