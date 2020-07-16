10072 COZY GROVE DRIVE

Amenities

Located in the stunning gated, planned community of Sarasota National. This seasonal rental is in the ideal location to take advantage of nature, beaches, shopping, dining and culture. This home is beautifully furnished and professionally decorated with a relaxed, high end resort style atmosphere. The property features two bedrooms including 1 King and 1 Queen bed, as well as a pull out queen sofa for guest accommodations. Two full size bathrooms, including a master bath with a huge walk in shower and double sinks. The open concept living space includes a fully equipped kitchen with island, granite countertops and breakfast bar with sightlines to the beautiful living room, dining room and private furnished lanai/bbq area. This smart home is set up with Ring doorbell, Honeywell thermostat and Amazon Alexa. This home comes complete with everything needed to relax and enjoy your stay. This property is owner occupied Jan - March on an annual basis.