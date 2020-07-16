All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated June 19 2020 at 3:31 PM

10072 COZY GROVE DRIVE

10072 Cozy Grove Drive · (941) 953-6000
Location

10072 Cozy Grove Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34293
Sarasota National

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1907 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Located in the stunning gated, planned community of Sarasota National. This seasonal rental is in the ideal location to take advantage of nature, beaches, shopping, dining and culture. This home is beautifully furnished and professionally decorated with a relaxed, high end resort style atmosphere. The property features two bedrooms including 1 King and 1 Queen bed, as well as a pull out queen sofa for guest accommodations. Two full size bathrooms, including a master bath with a huge walk in shower and double sinks. The open concept living space includes a fully equipped kitchen with island, granite countertops and breakfast bar with sightlines to the beautiful living room, dining room and private furnished lanai/bbq area. This smart home is set up with Ring doorbell, Honeywell thermostat and Amazon Alexa. This home comes complete with everything needed to relax and enjoy your stay. This property is owner occupied Jan - March on an annual basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10072 COZY GROVE DRIVE have any available units?
10072 COZY GROVE DRIVE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10072 COZY GROVE DRIVE have?
Some of 10072 COZY GROVE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10072 COZY GROVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10072 COZY GROVE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10072 COZY GROVE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10072 COZY GROVE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 10072 COZY GROVE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10072 COZY GROVE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10072 COZY GROVE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10072 COZY GROVE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10072 COZY GROVE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10072 COZY GROVE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10072 COZY GROVE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10072 COZY GROVE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10072 COZY GROVE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10072 COZY GROVE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10072 COZY GROVE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10072 COZY GROVE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
