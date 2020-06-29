All apartments in Sanford
Last updated January 19 2020 at 7:42 PM

325 Fairfield Drive

325 Fairfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

325 Fairfield Drive, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1163809

Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath 2 Story Home in Sanford. Welcome home to the CHARMING community of Celery Lakes! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS living area. CHARMING kitchen features a center island with storage below and a dining nook. There is also a half bath available for guests. LARGE master suite is complete with full private bath. Additional bedrooms share a hall bath. Lawn maintenance included. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and more. Professional photos coming soon.
|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,Wood-style flooring,Attached 2 Car Garage,High Vaulted Ceilings,Carpet,Yard maintenance included,Dishwasher,Sweeping lake view,Walk-in closet,Microwave,Large backyard,Fenced yard,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Fairfield Drive have any available units?
325 Fairfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 325 Fairfield Drive have?
Some of 325 Fairfield Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Fairfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
325 Fairfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Fairfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 Fairfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 325 Fairfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 325 Fairfield Drive offers parking.
Does 325 Fairfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Fairfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Fairfield Drive have a pool?
No, 325 Fairfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 325 Fairfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 325 Fairfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Fairfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 Fairfield Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 325 Fairfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 Fairfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

