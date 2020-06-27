All apartments in Sanford
Last updated March 4 2020 at 5:31 AM

2550 South Park Avenue - A

2550 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2550 Park Avenue, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This spacious bottom floor 2-bedroom 2 bathroom apartment is located on S. Park Avenue in Sanford near Dairy Queen. This spacious apartment is features a split bedroom plan with the master bedroom suite that features a stand in shower, separate sink vanity, living and dining room combo, interior washer-dryer, and tile flooring throughout. This apartment is minutes to Sanford Riverwalk, shops and local establishments. Pets are not accepted with this apartment. This building is undergoing exterior maintenance and renovations. Call today to book a private showing of this apartment. Section 8 is accepted.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2550 South Park Avenue - A have any available units?
2550 South Park Avenue - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 2550 South Park Avenue - A have?
Some of 2550 South Park Avenue - A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2550 South Park Avenue - A currently offering any rent specials?
2550 South Park Avenue - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2550 South Park Avenue - A pet-friendly?
No, 2550 South Park Avenue - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 2550 South Park Avenue - A offer parking?
No, 2550 South Park Avenue - A does not offer parking.
Does 2550 South Park Avenue - A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2550 South Park Avenue - A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2550 South Park Avenue - A have a pool?
No, 2550 South Park Avenue - A does not have a pool.
Does 2550 South Park Avenue - A have accessible units?
No, 2550 South Park Avenue - A does not have accessible units.
Does 2550 South Park Avenue - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2550 South Park Avenue - A has units with dishwashers.
Does 2550 South Park Avenue - A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2550 South Park Avenue - A has units with air conditioning.
