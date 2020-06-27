2550 South Park Avenue - A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

This spacious bottom floor 2-bedroom 2 bathroom apartment is located on S. Park Avenue in Sanford near Dairy Queen. This spacious apartment is features a split bedroom plan with the master bedroom suite that features a stand in shower, separate sink vanity, living and dining room combo, interior washer-dryer, and tile flooring throughout. This apartment is minutes to Sanford Riverwalk, shops and local establishments. Pets are not accepted with this apartment. This building is undergoing exterior maintenance and renovations. Call today to book a private showing of this apartment. Section 8 is accepted.

