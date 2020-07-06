2440 S. Elm

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Historic Downtown Sanford 2bd /1 1/2 ba - Historic Downtown Sanford, remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home w/carport. This home features a large backyard great for entertaining. Enjoy your days and nights sitting in your screened in patio that overlooks large oak trees and spacious green space.



The kitchen overlooks the patio and offers natural light. The bedrooms are spacious with a large family room, washer/dryer is included. A hidden gem! Call 407-688-7405 to schedule your move in date today! Visit our website at www.allaboutmgmt.com



(RLNE5128066)