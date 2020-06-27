All apartments in Sanford
Last updated December 6 2019 at 5:42 PM

2420 South Lake Ave - A

2420 Lake Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2420 Lake Avenue, Sanford, FL 32771
Dreamwold

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This unit has been totally renovated. The flooring through out the common areas has been updated to tile. The bedroom floors have also been replaced with wood. The entire interior of the unit has been repainted. The rent is set to match the condition of the unit.
Newly Renovated!! Everything about this property has been updated, replaced, and modernized. Microwave, Stove, Oven, and refrigerator included. This unit is an amazing deal considering the amount of work recently put into it.

Some of the features include: Porcelain tile throughout the common areas, new custom kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops. The bathroom was completed gutted and everything inside has been redesigned with high quality products. The whole house has been re-painted and the two bedrooms have brand new carpets. New high efficiency windows will save you money on your electric bill! Even miscellaneous things like the doors & light fixtures have been replaced!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2420 South Lake Ave - A have any available units?
2420 South Lake Ave - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 2420 South Lake Ave - A have?
Some of 2420 South Lake Ave - A's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2420 South Lake Ave - A currently offering any rent specials?
2420 South Lake Ave - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2420 South Lake Ave - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2420 South Lake Ave - A is pet friendly.
Does 2420 South Lake Ave - A offer parking?
No, 2420 South Lake Ave - A does not offer parking.
Does 2420 South Lake Ave - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2420 South Lake Ave - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2420 South Lake Ave - A have a pool?
No, 2420 South Lake Ave - A does not have a pool.
Does 2420 South Lake Ave - A have accessible units?
No, 2420 South Lake Ave - A does not have accessible units.
Does 2420 South Lake Ave - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2420 South Lake Ave - A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2420 South Lake Ave - A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2420 South Lake Ave - A has units with air conditioning.

