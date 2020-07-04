All apartments in Sanford
2311 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

2311 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE

2311 Stockton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2311 Stockton Drive, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
2311 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE Available 06/13/20 Sanford - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom - $1,495.00 - 3/2.5, 1 Car Garage, 2 Story Town Home, Living Room & Dining Room Combo, Kitchen Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave and Dishwasher, Carpet and Tile Throughout, Master Bathroom has Dual Sinks, Inside Utility Room with Washer & Dryer Hookups, Screened Patio, Gated Community with Pool, Pets Ok, Year Built: 2005/ 1647 Sqft.

Directions: Lake Mary Blvd to Rinehart, go to H E Thomas go R go to Upsala go L, go R on Upsala just past 417 overpass, go to Regency Oak Subdivision turn L go to Stockton go R.

(RLNE5697317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE have any available units?
2311 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 2311 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE have?
Some of 2311 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2311 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE currently offering any rent specials?
2311 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2311 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE is pet friendly.
Does 2311 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE offer parking?
Yes, 2311 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE offers parking.
Does 2311 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2311 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE have a pool?
Yes, 2311 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE has a pool.
Does 2311 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE have accessible units?
No, 2311 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2311 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2311 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2311 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE does not have units with air conditioning.

