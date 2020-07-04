Amenities

2311 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE Available 06/13/20 Sanford - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom - $1,495.00 - 3/2.5, 1 Car Garage, 2 Story Town Home, Living Room & Dining Room Combo, Kitchen Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave and Dishwasher, Carpet and Tile Throughout, Master Bathroom has Dual Sinks, Inside Utility Room with Washer & Dryer Hookups, Screened Patio, Gated Community with Pool, Pets Ok, Year Built: 2005/ 1647 Sqft.



Directions: Lake Mary Blvd to Rinehart, go to H E Thomas go R go to Upsala go L, go R on Upsala just past 417 overpass, go to Regency Oak Subdivision turn L go to Stockton go R.



