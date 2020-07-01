2031 PINE OAK TRAIL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Exceptional in every way, this town home is highly sought after GATED community featuring: 2 car garage, large family room, recessed

entertainment center niche, 2 patio doors and a fantastic Lake View. Beautiful Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, 42" Cabinets, with stainless steel appliance, Large Living Room, with a separate formal dining room. Pamper yourself in the master retreat: massive in size w/huge walk-in closet, luxurious garden bath and dual vanity. Enjoy resort-style living and wonderful recreational amenities w/relaxing pool & playground. Perfect location adds to the overall appeal w/close proximity to shopping, entertainment, airport, beaches, downtown Orlando, UCF & easy highway access!