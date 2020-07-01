All apartments in Sanford
Last updated March 25 2020 at 1:37 AM

2031 PINE OAK TRAIL

2031 Pine Oak Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2031 Pine Oak Trail, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Exceptional in every way, this town home is highly sought after GATED community featuring: 2 car garage, large family room, recessed
entertainment center niche, 2 patio doors and a fantastic Lake View. Beautiful Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, 42" Cabinets, with stainless steel appliance, Large Living Room, with a separate formal dining room. Pamper yourself in the master retreat: massive in size w/huge walk-in closet, luxurious garden bath and dual vanity. Enjoy resort-style living and wonderful recreational amenities w/relaxing pool & playground. Perfect location adds to the overall appeal w/close proximity to shopping, entertainment, airport, beaches, downtown Orlando, UCF & easy highway access!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2031 PINE OAK TRAIL have any available units?
2031 PINE OAK TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 2031 PINE OAK TRAIL have?
Some of 2031 PINE OAK TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2031 PINE OAK TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
2031 PINE OAK TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2031 PINE OAK TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 2031 PINE OAK TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 2031 PINE OAK TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 2031 PINE OAK TRAIL offers parking.
Does 2031 PINE OAK TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2031 PINE OAK TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2031 PINE OAK TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 2031 PINE OAK TRAIL has a pool.
Does 2031 PINE OAK TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 2031 PINE OAK TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 2031 PINE OAK TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2031 PINE OAK TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 2031 PINE OAK TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 2031 PINE OAK TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.

