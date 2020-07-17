All apartments in Sanford
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:33 PM

1601 Forest Drive

1601 Forest Drive · (239) 592-1077
Location

1601 Forest Drive, Sanford, FL 32771

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1567 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
FREE Application on www.NaplesPark.house (use all 000-00-000 for SS# if you wish). *Background check only ordered AFTER you are selected as a tenant by the owner.

This spacious 3 bedroom plus a den features a 24 X 12 sq ft master bedroom offering elbow room inside and out. Upgrades and remodeling throughout; enjoy the stainless appliance package, granite countertops, tile floors in every room, fresh paint, AC system, water heater, fixtures and more. Situated on an over-sized fenced lot with two separate driveways and mature landscaping. Fresh, clean and ready for you to make it your own.

Located in a family friendly neighborhood on an oversized corner lot with plenty of shade from the mature Live Oaks and foliage; Just minutes away from the area's most popular schools, parks, shopping, lakes, Regional Airport, downtown Sanford and New Smyrna Beach (45 min.). You will find comfort, safety and convenience in your new home. Call Shane today for details (239) 272-5862

QUALIFICATIONS:
> Solid 12+ month job history Proof of income equal to or 3 X's monthly rent
> First month, last month and security deposit equal to 3 x's rent
> No collections in the last 12+ months
> No evictions
> No smoking
> Owner approved pets only *service animals accepted with proper documentation.
> Good recommendations from past landlord.
> No subletting
> We do not have the ability to accept section 8 Gov. assistance.
> An outside 3rd party makes final tenant selections

If you meet ALL of the above, call Shane Brown (239) 272-5862 . We do not charge an application fee up front. Freely fill out our rental application online at http://www.naplespark.house *Use 000-00-000 for SS# if you wish.

Looking forward to helping you find a great home.

Shane & Nancy Brown
Starlink Realty
(239) 272-5862
www.naplespark.house - Free application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Forest Drive have any available units?
1601 Forest Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1601 Forest Drive have?
Some of 1601 Forest Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1601 Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 1601 Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1601 Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 1601 Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 1601 Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 1601 Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 Forest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1601 Forest Drive has units with air conditioning.
