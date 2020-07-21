All apartments in Sanford
132 Rose Hill Trail
Last updated September 13 2019 at 4:14 PM

132 Rose Hill Trail

132 Rose Hill Trail · No Longer Available
Location

132 Rose Hill Trail, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This darling home sits waterfront in Sanford, with a serene view of picturesque pond. Home boasts open floor plan with dining area, great room and kitchen. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms make this the perfect size home!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $80, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 8/5/19
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
