w/d hookup dishwasher range refrigerator

Ready For Move In! 1311 Osceola Dr. Sanford, Florida - This home is ready for you to move right in! Two bedroom and two bath duplex

home is in a super location, close to everything including bus line and school. Home is equipped with inside washer and dryer hook ups, range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Sorry, this is a no pet property.



(RLNE3713552)