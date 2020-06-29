All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 1104 S MYRTLE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
1104 S MYRTLE AVENUE
Last updated April 1 2020 at 1:12 PM

1104 S MYRTLE AVENUE

1104 Myrtle Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1104 Myrtle Avenue, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Come Take a Look at this Recently Updated First Floor Apartment in Sanford's Historic District! Shared Screened Front Porch Welcomes You Home! Original Heart Pine Floors Throughout. Nicely Sized Living Room with Decorative Fireplace Opens to Dining Room with Storage. Recently Updated Kitchen with New SS Appliances (Electric Range, Microwave Hood and Refrigerator). 2 Bedrooms with Jack and Jill Bath. Washer/Dryer off Back Porch with Access to Fenced Backyard. Off Street Parking in Front - Designated Parking Spot in Driveway. Short Distance to All Downtown Historic Sanford has to Offer - Restaurants, Breweries, Galleries and Marina. Bike and Golf Cart Friendly. Sorry NO PETS allowed. Water Included. Come Discover the Small Town Living in the City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 S MYRTLE AVENUE have any available units?
1104 S MYRTLE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1104 S MYRTLE AVENUE have?
Some of 1104 S MYRTLE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 S MYRTLE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1104 S MYRTLE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 S MYRTLE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1104 S MYRTLE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 1104 S MYRTLE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1104 S MYRTLE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1104 S MYRTLE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1104 S MYRTLE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 S MYRTLE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1104 S MYRTLE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1104 S MYRTLE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1104 S MYRTLE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 S MYRTLE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 S MYRTLE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 S MYRTLE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1104 S MYRTLE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology