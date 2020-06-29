1104 S MYRTLE AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Come Take a Look at this Recently Updated First Floor Apartment in Sanford's Historic District! Shared Screened Front Porch Welcomes You Home! Original Heart Pine Floors Throughout. Nicely Sized Living Room with Decorative Fireplace Opens to Dining Room with Storage. Recently Updated Kitchen with New SS Appliances (Electric Range, Microwave Hood and Refrigerator). 2 Bedrooms with Jack and Jill Bath. Washer/Dryer off Back Porch with Access to Fenced Backyard. Off Street Parking in Front - Designated Parking Spot in Driveway. Short Distance to All Downtown Historic Sanford has to Offer - Restaurants, Breweries, Galleries and Marina. Bike and Golf Cart Friendly. Sorry NO PETS allowed. Water Included. Come Discover the Small Town Living in the City.