1035 S Pine Ridge Circle #35
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

1035 S Pine Ridge Circle #35

1035 South Pine Ridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1035 South Pine Ridge Circle, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
1035 S. Pine Ridge Circle #35, Cute 2/2 third floor condo - 1035 S Pine Ridge Circle #35, Cute 2/2 third floor condo, Tile and carpet throughout, Open patio overlooking the pond with a fountain. Kitchen appliance's, a stackable washer /dryer in unit. Community pool, tennis, and clubhouse. Rent includes water and grounds. The unit comes with 1 assigned space. Additional HOA approval and $150 per adult for an application must await approval for move in & have a credit score of 700. Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage.

(RLNE2137140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1035 S Pine Ridge Circle #35 have any available units?
1035 S Pine Ridge Circle #35 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1035 S Pine Ridge Circle #35 have?
Some of 1035 S Pine Ridge Circle #35's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1035 S Pine Ridge Circle #35 currently offering any rent specials?
1035 S Pine Ridge Circle #35 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1035 S Pine Ridge Circle #35 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1035 S Pine Ridge Circle #35 is pet friendly.
Does 1035 S Pine Ridge Circle #35 offer parking?
No, 1035 S Pine Ridge Circle #35 does not offer parking.
Does 1035 S Pine Ridge Circle #35 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1035 S Pine Ridge Circle #35 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1035 S Pine Ridge Circle #35 have a pool?
Yes, 1035 S Pine Ridge Circle #35 has a pool.
Does 1035 S Pine Ridge Circle #35 have accessible units?
No, 1035 S Pine Ridge Circle #35 does not have accessible units.
Does 1035 S Pine Ridge Circle #35 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1035 S Pine Ridge Circle #35 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1035 S Pine Ridge Circle #35 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1035 S Pine Ridge Circle #35 does not have units with air conditioning.
