Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

1035 S. Pine Ridge Circle #35, Cute 2/2 third floor condo - 1035 S Pine Ridge Circle #35, Cute 2/2 third floor condo, Tile and carpet throughout, Open patio overlooking the pond with a fountain. Kitchen appliance's, a stackable washer /dryer in unit. Community pool, tennis, and clubhouse. Rent includes water and grounds. The unit comes with 1 assigned space. Additional HOA approval and $150 per adult for an application must await approval for move in & have a credit score of 700. Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage.



(RLNE2137140)